Luncheon meat, hotdogs: Here's how your favourite processed foods are really made

A show of hands if you enjoy Korean army stew piled high with sliced luncheon meat and hotdogs. Let’s have a count, too, if you can’t resist ordering salted egg and pickled mustard with congee for supper. Your favourite weekend activity is checking out the latest cafe for a brunch of bacon or sausages? Got it.

It’s no secret we’ve all got a complicated relationship with processed meats. They’re either a guilty pleasure or our go-to comfort food. At the same time, we’ve been warned about eating too much of these items because of what they contain.

For instance, what do they add to ham to make it look pink? How do they get the meat in hotdogs so finely minced and compacted, you can’t tell it’s meat? And do they really smoke bacon and beef jerky to create that smoky flavour? Just how dangerous are the additives used in these – and should you be worried about cancer in the long run?

CNA Lifestyle reached out to a dietitian and a gastrointestinal surgeon to find out more about what goes into some of our favourite foods.

LUNCHEON MEAT AND HOTDOGS