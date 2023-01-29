Are protein bars actually good for you?

Despite the advertising, though, nutrition experts say that protein bars aren’t all that healthy.

“You can put ‘keto’ or ‘protein’ on a candy bar and sell it, and people don’t even question it,” said Janet Chrzan, an adjunct assistant professor of nutritional anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania.

PROTEIN IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF OUR DIET

There’s no question that our bodies need protein for building, maintaining and repairing muscles, said Anthony DiMarino, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. Protein also makes up our hair, skin, nails and organs; and the amino acids in proteins help our brains function. Perhaps because of that, protein stands alone in the world of wellness. Over the last 40 years, fad diets that vilify sugars, fats and carbs have come in and out of fashion. But many of the most popular diets, past and current, prioritise protein, associating it with weight loss, Dr Chrzan said. “We value protein so much that it’s the central thing on our plate,” she said.

People also instinctively associate protein with fitness, said Marion Nestle, a professor of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University. When they eat protein bars, “people think they’re doing something good for their health", she said.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an American who actually needs more protein, though, said Eric Rimm, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. Most meat eaters get far more than the recommended daily dose of protein (which is about 0.4 grams per pound of body weight). And those who don’t eat meat can get enough protein from plant sources like tofu, nuts and legumes.

ARE PROTEIN BARS HEALTH FOODS?

Protein is likely to fill you up more than simple carbs will, Dr Rimm said. That may be because protein helps our bodies release hormones that keep hunger at bay.

But many protein bars are also full of sugar. A chocolate chip Clif Bar, for example, contains 16g of added sugars, more than what’s in a serving of Thin Mints. A Gatorade protein bar in the flavor chocolate chip contains 28g of added sugars, twice the amount in a Dunkin’ Donuts chocolate frosted doughnut with sprinkles.