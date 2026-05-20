Protein powders and pre-workout supplements – are you getting what you paid for?

If you’ve been regularly hitting the gym, chances are, you’re already chugging protein shakes or maximising your workout effort with pre-workout supplements such as creatine monohydrate, branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) or even caffeine. And you aren’t alone.

Dietitian Jaclyn Reutens from Aptima Nutrition credited the rise in usage – notably whey protein, creatine monohydrate and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) – to the recent focus on preventive health that incorporates a change in diet and increased exercise. She has seen 18-year-olds to middle-agers in their 40s, who would like to prevent sarcopenia, using supplements to fuel their workout needs.

“Gym culture has been contagious; just look at the number of gyms and fitness clubs popping up at every corner,” said Reutens. “The desire to change your body composition for aesthetic and health reasons could be another reason.”

Tung Yee Nei, the lead nutritionist with nutrition app Ventrickle, has also observed substantial growth in the use of sports supplements among app users in the last five years. “Anecdotally, I would estimate that active adults incorporating some form of workout supplementation into their routine has grown by 30 per cent to 50 per cent.”