Protein powders and pre-workout supplements – are you getting what you paid for?
Find out how to separate evidence-based supplements from marketing gimmicks, and why checking labels matters more than viral social media recommendations.
If you’ve been regularly hitting the gym, chances are, you’re already chugging protein shakes or maximising your workout effort with pre-workout supplements such as creatine monohydrate, branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) or even caffeine. And you aren’t alone.
Dietitian Jaclyn Reutens from Aptima Nutrition credited the rise in usage – notably whey protein, creatine monohydrate and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) – to the recent focus on preventive health that incorporates a change in diet and increased exercise. She has seen 18-year-olds to middle-agers in their 40s, who would like to prevent sarcopenia, using supplements to fuel their workout needs.
“Gym culture has been contagious; just look at the number of gyms and fitness clubs popping up at every corner,” said Reutens. “The desire to change your body composition for aesthetic and health reasons could be another reason.”
Tung Yee Nei, the lead nutritionist with nutrition app Ventrickle, has also observed substantial growth in the use of sports supplements among app users in the last five years. “Anecdotally, I would estimate that active adults incorporating some form of workout supplementation into their routine has grown by 30 per cent to 50 per cent.”
The growth can be attributed to the popularity of group fitness and competitive events such as Hyrox and CrossFit in Singapore, noted Tung. Such a “community-driven fitness culture tends to normalise supplement use quite quickly”, she said.
Information about sports supplements is also at everyone’s fingertips – something that Tung acknowledged is a double-edged sword. “While platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have dramatically lowered the information barrier and has democratised knowledge, it has also created an environment ripe for misinformation and aggressive product marketing, where the line between education and advertising is often deliberately blurred.”
HOW DO YOU KNOW IF THE BRAND IS LEGITIMATE?
Unlike the banned dinitrophenol that recently claimed the life of a teenage bodybuilder in Singapore, most sports supplements are safe to use. If you have suspicions about a product, it is always prudent to visit Health Sciences Authority’s (HSA) website to see if the supplement is listed there, advised Tung. But note that the products are based on companies’ voluntary declarations, she said. You can also click on the US-based NSF website to check for a more international listing of supplements.
On the product’s label, look for a full ingredient list with no exaggerated medical claims, said Reutens. “Products with absolute promises and gimmicky claims like ‘100% weight loss’ or ‘guaranteed fat burning’ should be avoided.” Also, check for typos and clear dosage recommendations. “A reliable product will not have grammatical errors and vague recommendations.”
Things the label should have are third-party testing certifications such as “NSF Certified for Sport”, “Informed Sport”, “Informed Choice”, or “USP Verified”, said Tung. “These labels certify that the product has been independently tested for label accuracy and banned substance contamination.”
Be wary of untraceable sellers that are only contactable via direct messaging or social media, Reutens cautioned. “Beware of influencers and people selling using only social media platforms like Telegram and Instagram. They do not take accountability. Established, safer and reputable stores like Guardian, Watsons and Unity as well as official stores on online platforms like Shopee and Lazada are more reliable.”
Reutens added that if you’re shopping online, don’t just look for five-star reviews; also look for the one- or two-star reviews. “If the price is too good to be true, it might very well be.”
WHAT SHOULD YOU LOOK FOR IN YOUR SUPPLEMENT?
In addition to the abovementioned guidelines, here’s a look at some of the common sports supplements sold and used in Singapore – and what you should avoid getting.
PROTEIN
What it does: Whey and casein are the most popular sources of supplementary protein, said Reutens. “Whey protein is rapidly absorbed and digested, delivering amino acids quickly to the muscles straight after a workout. It improves recovery time; thereby, allowing for more frequent workouts.”
Casein protein, on the other hand, builds muscles in a slower fashion. “It is slowly digested to slowly release protein into the blood stream over eight hours,” Reutens explained. “It promotes overnight recovery, prevents muscle breakdown and promotes satiety.”
You’ll want: A high-quality whey concentrate should provide at least 20g to 25g of protein per 30g serving, with minimal carbohydrate and fat padding, according to Tung. Protein isolates should offer 25g to 28g per 30g serving.
The first or second ingredient on the label should contain words such as “whey protein”, “protein isolate”, “protein concentrate” or “micellar casein”, said Reutens. Put the product down if “sugar”, “maltodextrin” or other fillers are listed upfront.
Avoid: Creamers, oils and blends of amino acids such as glycine and taurine to spike up the supplement’s protein levels, cautioned Reutens. “They should not be listed near whey protein isolate in the ingredient list.”
The amino acids are added, said Tung, to artificially boost the supplement’s apparent protein readings. “Spiked products sometimes have an unusual bitterness or gritty texture from the added amino acids. Ensure the protein percentage comes from actual intact protein.”
Look out for collagen protein “blends”. “Collagen is an incomplete protein lacking tryptophan and is not a meaningful source for muscle protein synthesis,” said Tung. “Yet, it is sometimes blended into products and marketed ambiguously.”
Not suitable for: Lactose intolerant individuals. If you insist on whey, opt for whey protein isolate instead as whey concentrate contains more lactose, and can cause bloating and diarrhoea, said Reutens. “Those with a milk protein allergy should avoid whey and casein altogether as they can result in serious hives and anaphylaxis.
“Individuals with existing kidney disease should check with their doctors first as the protein load can be strenuous on their kidneys,” Reutens said.
On thyroid medication? Keep it at least four hours apart from your protein supplement “because the calcium in the protein powder will interact with your thyroid meds”, Reutens highlighted. “It’s also best not to take iron and calcium supplements too close to protein powders as their absorption will be affected.”
CREATINE MONOHYDRATE
What it does: Creatine monohydrate increases stores of phosphocreatine in the muscles, said Reutens, to help your body regenerate its energy source faster. As a result, “you can have more strength per weight set, perform more repetitions before fatigue, and you are able to do more sets”, said Reutens. “It is great for short, explosive repeated activities like HIIT, sprinting and weight training.”
Creatine is also synthesised and stored in brain tissue, said Tung. “Research demonstrates that supplementation can support cognitive function, particularly during sleep deprivation or high cognitive load.”
You’ll want: 3g to 5g of creatine monohydrate, said Reutens. For precision-dosing, you’ll need 0.1g per kilogram of body weight, added Tung.
“A quality creatine product should list creatine monohydrate as the sole active ingredient,” said Tung. “Unnecessary additions such as amino acids, vitamins or ‘absorption enhancers’ are often marketing add-ons that inflate the price without adding benefit.”
Reutens suggested looking for micronised creatine versus the regular one as it dissolves better. “But this is not crucial as the amount of creatine is still the same.”
Avoid: “Novel” creatine forms, especially those claiming better absorption or fewer gastrointestinal side effects. These include creatine ethyl ester, creatine hydrochloride, and buffered creatine, said Tung.
Not suitable for: Kidney problems. Creatine breaks down into creatinine in the body; if the kidneys are already damaged, they’ll struggle to filter out creatinine, said Tung.
BRANCHED CHAIN AMINO ACIDS (BCAAs)
What it does: BCAAs – leucine, isoleucine and valine – are three of the nine essential amino acids, and so named because of their branched molecular structure, explained Reutens. “They are unique in that they are metabolised primarily in muscle tissue rather than the liver, making them directly available as an energy substrate and anabolic signal during exercise.”
You’ll want: At least 5g to 7g total BCAAs per serving, suggested Tung, with approximately 2.5g to 3g of leucine. “Leucine should be the highest as it is the most effective amino acid that triggers the muscle building,” said Reutens.
But even so, Tung said that products with exaggerated leucine ratios may be marketing gimmicks. You are better off sticking to a 2:1:1 ratio for leucine, isoleucine and valine respectively, she said, rather than exaggerated leucine ratios such as 8:1:1 or 10:1:1.
Avoid: Protein hydrolysate sold as BCAAs, said Tung. “Partially hydrolysed protein is not equivalent to free-form BCAAs in terms of absorption. A common fraud is replacing leucine (the most expensive BCAA) with the cheaper valine or isoleucine to maintain total weight without full leucine content.”
Not suitable for: Liver disease patients and those on Levodopa, the medicine for Parkinson’s disease, said Reutens, as BCAAs can interfere with the medicine’s absorption.
“BCAAs are not really needed if you’re already consuming enough protein,” she added. Those on the ketogenic diet might also want to consider dropping them, said Tung, as an excessive intake may subtly disturb ketosis.
CAFFEINE
What it does: “Adenosine is a neuromodulator that accumulates with waking hours, inducing fatigue and drowsiness,” Tung explained. “By blocking its receptors, caffeine reduces perceived exertion and increases alertness.” She cited studies that showed improvements of 2 per cent to 4 per cent in time trial performance, and increased time to exhaustion at intensities just below maximum capacity.
However, Reutens cautioned that the effects vary widely in individuals as there are “many factors to consider, such as your tolerance level, gut issues, heart issues and risk of overtraining”. “If a person is not a tea or coffee drinker, they definitely should not start having any supplements containing caffeine.”
You’ll want: 3mg to 6mg per kilogram of body weight, said Tung. Or 200mg to 400mg for most adults. Make sure the dose is clearly indicated in milligrams, she said, as “products that vaguely list ‘caffeine anhydrous’ as part of a proprietary blend prevent you from knowing your actual intake.”
Speaking of caffeine anhydrous (a dehydrated, crystalline form of caffeine), it is “slightly more concentrated and bioavailable than natural sources (such as coffee and tea) but the difference is minor at equivalent doses”, said Tung.
Avoid: Don’t pair it with other stimulants such as synephrine, yohimbine, DMAA or DMHA, cautioned Tung. “The latter two have been banned by multiple sports-governing bodies and associated with serious cardiovascular events.”
Not suitable for: Heart or liver issue as caffeine can have adverse effects that can be fatal, cautioned Reutens. “Be very wary of stimulants such as guarana, yohimbine and theobromine that can cause heart palpitations. These can be harmful to the liver and heart.” Those who have anxiety or sleep problems should avoid caffeine supplementation, she added.
BETA ALANINE
What it does: This naturally occurring non-essential amino acid increases carnosine concentrations – a buffer against acid buildup during intense exercise, explained Reutens. This means that you do not feel the burn as much during intense workouts. “It delays fatigue and improves endurance.”
You’ll want: CarnoSyn, a patented form of beta alanine, recommended both experts. Go for 3.2g to 6.4g a day as products with less than 2g a day is underdosed, said Reutens. Like creatine monohydrate, beta alanine needs to accumulate in the body over at least a week to take effect.
Beta alanine activates sensory neurons in the skin, which triggers a "pins and needles" or itchy feeling. “While not a perfect test, if a product’s declared dose of 3g to 6g produces no tingling sensation, it may contain a lesser amount or is an inferior substitute,” said Tung. If you find the sensation uncomfortable, split your daily dose into smaller servings such as 800mg or 1,000mg, and space them out throughout the day.
Avoid: Histidine, which is added to beta alanine on the theory that carnosine synthesis may be histidine-limited, said Tung. “Research does not support this as necessary in protein-adequate individuals.”
Also to avoid is direct carnosine supplementation. “Carnosine is rapidly broken down in the gut before absorption. Beta alanine is more efficiently utilised,” said Tung.
Not suitable for: “There is a theoretical concern that high-dose beta alanine competes with taurine for renal reabsorption, potentially reducing taurine levels over long supplementation periods,” said Tung. “This remains under investigation but is worth noting for those on prolonged high-dose protocols.”
NITRATES
What it does: Nitrate is converted in the body to nitrite and ultimately, to nitric oxide in a salivary-gut-vascular pathway, said Tung. This form of nitric oxide is an effective vasodilator that relaxes the smooth muscles in blood vessel walls, which in turn, increases blood flow and oxygen delivery, she said.
In untrained individuals, older adults, and those with metabolic syndrome or hypertension, Tung said, nitrates have “particularly pronounced benefits” in them as well.
You’ll want: A single dose of 310mg to 560mg, consumed two to three hours before exercise, recommended Tung. On the label, Reutens advised to look for exact – not vague – amounts of dietary nitrate per serving like “500mg nitrate per serving” and not “beetroot powder 5,000mg”.
Food-derived sources of nitrates include leafy green vegetables, particularly rocket and spinach, and beetroot, according to Tung. “Concentrated beetroot juice shots have become the standardised supplemental form in research.”
While not a measure of nitrate dose, Tung said that passing red-pink urine (caused by the betalain compounds in beetroot) is a sign you’re getting the good stuff.
Avoid: Many pre-workout products containing arginine – a form of nitric oxide – are marketed as “nitric oxide boosters” or “endurance nitric oxide matrix”. However, said Tung, such forms of nitric oxides are “relatively inefficient” compared to the nitric oxides created from your body’s salivary-gut-vascular pathway. “This is an inferior substitution frequently done to produce a more affordable product.”
Also, “be wary if they say ‘cold-pressed beetroot juice’ with no clear nitrate amounts”, she continued. “Reject very low nitrate servings of less than 300mg; clinical evidence says about 300mg to 500mg per serving and it needs to be taken two to three hours before exercise.”
Not suitable for: Those taking blood pressure medications because of nitrates’ vasodilation effects that can dangerously lower blood pressure, warned Reutens. Other medications that are no-no, added Tung, include PDE5 inhibitors (such as Viagra) as well as antacids and proton pump inhibitors (they alter gastric pH and may impair nitrite absorption).
According to Tung, the chlorhexidine in antiseptic mouthwashes can eliminate oral bacteria essential for the first step in the nitrate-to-nitric-oxide conversion. “The use of these products before nitrate supplementation significantly blunts its efficacy,” she said, citing a 2008 study.
Reutens also advised not to pair nitrates with alcohol and caffeine as alcohol can cause dehydration and vasodilation that can lead to amplified lightheadedness. “Caffeine is a vasoconstrictor and nitrates work in the opposing force of vasodilation.”