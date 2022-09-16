Ask a therapist: How can I help my child cope with PSLE and O/N-Level stress?

Taking a national exam in Singapore is no walk in the park. Some count themselves lucky to have endured this rite of passage in simpler times. But others who have become parents relive the world of Ten Year Series and entry proofs through their children vicariously.

How do we support children who are sitting for their PSLE or O/N level exams?

CNA Lifestyle spoke with Shirley Woon, a 56-year-old psychotherapist with more than 15 years of counselling experience. At her private practice, The Blue Pencil, children and teenagers share things they don’t tell their parents or friends. But this rarely happens overnight.

“Some of them are dragged here and they don’t want to talk because they think I’ll tell their parents everything,” Woon said.

“So I always let the parents know I’m here to help the child. I’m not here to pass messages on their behalf.” Clients often take two to three sessions to warm up, and only when they are assured of privacy and confidentiality does therapy really begin.

WHAT CHILDREN DON’T TELL PARENTS

For PSLE and O-Level students, anxiety starts kicking in in January when everyone reminds them, like a broken record, that “this is a very important year for you”.

“It is very unintentional but it creates a lot of stress for the students,” Woon said. “Students tell me it is so annoying. Their teachers, principal, and parents are all repeating it.”

Equally hard to silence are questions at the back of their minds: What if I don’t make the express stream? What if my friends and I don’t end up in the same school? What if my parents insist I attend another school? What if I can’t adapt to the new environment?