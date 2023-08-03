How can you tell if your itchy rash is psoriasis and not eczema? What are the treatments available?

Mention “psoriasis” and many people would draw a blank or, at best, mistake it for eczema. And it is an easy mistake to make as the dry rashes of both skin conditions may appear similar.

But look closer and you’ll see that the affected area in psoriasis looks like the body is producing way too many skin layers, too soon. And you’d be right on that account. Normal skin cells take 20 to 30 days to mature and travel topside before they get shed, according to the Psoriasis Association of Singapore (PAS).

However, psoriatic skin cells take just three to eight days to make the journey. And it is this chaotic mix of live and dead skin cells sitting on the skin’s surface that creates the papery, silvery scales or skin plaques – the hallmarks of psoriasis.

Go beyond skin deep and another difference emerges: Eczema is likely caused by a weakened skin barrier owing to a gene mutation. Psoriasis, on the other hand, has been acknowledged by some experts as a chronic autoimmune skin disease, where the immune system mistakenly attacks normal cells of the skin and sometimes, the joints as well.