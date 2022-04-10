How do you know if you have post-traumatic stress order? And why does PTSD go undetected?

Nancy Mendez-Booth was diagnosed with PTSD after she delivered a stillborn baby in the winter of 2008. Within an hour after she rushed to the hospital, in labour and exhilarated, a doctor told her that the baby she had spent years planning for had no heartbeat.

When she returned home from the hospital, Mendez-Booth said she felt as though she had “arrived from Mars”; she got lost in her own apartment building. She oscillated between numbness, vivid paranoia – she worried the police would arrest her for her son’s death – and bursts of anger. Her kitchen cabinets became loose because she would bang the doors together, over and over, looking for a way to let out some of her rage.

“I would just think to myself, Who in their right mind experiences four different, incredibly intense mental states in the span of 15 minutes?” said Mendez-Booth, a writer and educator in New Jersey. She couldn’t differentiate between the past and the present; she kept flashing back to the delivery table. She thought she was experiencing a psychotic break, but later, she found out she was experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

Mendez-Booth counts herself as lucky to have gotten a diagnosis. According to experts, it is highly common for the disorder to go undetected.

Pervasive misconceptions about who develops PTSD, and confusion over its complex cluster of symptoms, can prevent people with the disorder from seeking treatment – or realising they have it at all. “You’re talking about millions” of people suffering from PTSD without a diagnosis, said Bessel van der Kolk, author of the seminal book on the subject, The Body Keeps the Score, and a leading expert in the field of treating trauma.