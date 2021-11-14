The quiet scientific revolution that may finally solve chronic pain

When first discovered in the mid-1800s, glia – from the Greek word for glue – were thought to be just connective tissue holding neurons together. Later they were rebranded as the nervous system’s janitorial staff, as they were found to feed neurons, clean up their waste and take out their dead.

In the 1990s, they were likened to secretarial staff when it was discovered they also help neurons communicate. Research over the past 20 years, however, has shown that glia don’t just support and respond to neuronal activity like pain signals – they often direct it, with enormous consequences for chronic pain.

If you’re hearing this for the first time and you’re one of the billion-plus people on Earth who suffer from chronic pain (meaning pain lasting beyond three to six months that has no apparent cause or has become independent of the injury or illness that caused it), you might be tempted to say that your glia are botching their pain-management job.

And you’d be right. For in chronic pain, researchers now believe, glia drive a healthy pain network into a dysregulated state, sending false and destructive pain signals that never end.

Pain then becomes not a warning of harm, but a source of it; not a symptom, but, as the Stanford pain researcher Elliot Krause puts it, “its own disease”.

HOW THE PAIN SYSTEM WORKS – AND GOES AWRY

The pain system generally works in three distinct stages: First, when an injury or ailment causes damage – let’s say you just touched a hot pan – long nerve fibres in your finger sense the damage and shoot a pain message toward your brain.

In the second stage, those signals enter your spinal column and, in a hand-off monitored and sometimes tweaked by nearby glia, jump to other neurons within the spinal cord.

Finally, in this alarm system’s third stage, those spinal cord neurons carry the signals to a spot in your cerebral cortex related to your fingertip and create the sensation of burning pain. You curse.

The first part of this alarm system – carrying the pain signal toward the central nervous system – runs largely on a highly efficient autopilot. Its main players are the long pain-sensitive neurons that run from finger to spinal cord and quickly trigger a reflex that makes you jerk back your hand.

In stage two, when these signals approach the brain and spinal cord, however, things get tangly. It is here, at the hand-off from peripheral to central nervous system, that a profusion of glia heavily regulate pain signals by, say, amplifying or decreasing their intensity or duration.

And it’s here that things can go amiss and trigger chronic pain. As a flood of recent research has shown, chronic pain develops because the glia accelerate the pain system into an endless inflammatory loop that provokes the nerves into generating a perpetual pain alarm.

It’s still not clear exactly how or why this glial mismanagement develops. It can emerge either after an injury or seemingly out of nowhere. Pain from one or even multiple injuries, as in a car wreck, ordinarily lasts days or weeks, and then tapers off to nothing.

But sometimes the glia’s regulatory system continues the pain signals after the tissue heals. These may even spread to other areas, causing yet more pain.

GLIA CAN CREATE A TOUGH MESS TO UNTANGLE

In theory, identifying glia as chronic pain’s culprits should make it easier to find a solution. Unfortunately, it hasn’t, at least not yet. You can’t just knock glia out – they’re too important – and current painkillers don’t help because they target neurons, not glia.

And glia are ludicrously versatile. They transmit information through dozens of communication pathways. “Pretty much every way that neurons communicate, glia also use,” said Doug Fields, a glia researcher with the National Institutes of Health.

In a kinder world, these pathways would offer targets for drugs or other treatments. But in the dauntingly complex systems in which glia operate, those targets have so far proved fruitless. No treatment has yet made it from bench to bedside.