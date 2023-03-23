Expert tips on preparing and eating healthier (and still tasty) food during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is currently underway. This means that in Muslim households in Singapore, folks are up preparing food for the family at 5am or even earlier – and then sitting down to their first meal of the day, or sahur, before sun-up, which can be as early as 6am.

The day’s fasting ends with iftar, the meal eaten after sunset (usually past 7pm), and typically includes preserved dates and water – though in today’s context, it may well involve rice and a few dishes or an elaborate iftar buffet.

CNA Lifestyle checks in with some nutrition experts on what you can do to eat healthier during the period.

HOW DO I MOTIVATE MYSELF TO EAT THE PRE-DAWN MEAL?

It is natural to feel full early in the morning as the interval between iftar and sahur can be short, said Associate Professor Asim Shabbir, a senior consultant and the head of Department of Surgery as well as the founding director of Centre for Obesity Management and Surgery at National University Hospital.