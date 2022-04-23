A full-body strength-training workout at home – using only resistance bands

Research supports this. One study of middle-aged women compared 10 weeks of twice-weekly training sessions using elastic bands with a similar programme that used weight machines. The women were tested for upper- and lower-body strength before and after the programme, and results showed that muscle mass, strength and endurance improved at a similar rate in both groups.

A systematic review of 18 studies also found no significant difference in muscle activation levels between those using elastic bands and those using free weights.

Ellenbecker said he works with athletes at all levels, who exclusively use bands for resistance training, “and they are successful and injury-free”.

But, as with any exercise, you need to be consistent with the exercise, he added. The American College of Sports Medicine guidelines call for strength training at least twice a week, with multiple exercises and multiple reps.

And don’t overdo it, he said. “People tend to gravitate toward bands that are way too strong, or they stretch them too far. It never hurts to start light and build yourself up.”

A WELL-PLACED BAND CAN IMPROVE YOUR FORM

Gerard Burley, founder and owner of a Washington, DC gym called Sweat DC, said exercise bands may be the best option for people new to strength training and can help you master good technique. For example, a common problem when doing a squat is that the knees buckle in.

“The body’s lazy and likes to take the easiest way out,” said Burley, who goes by Coach G. A mini band around your legs just above the knees helps prevent this. While squatting, focus on pressing the knees outward to keep the band from slipping, while keeping the head and chest up.

Advanced athletes use them, too. For example, tennis players will often anchor a band to a wall or pole and loop the other side around the throat of their racket to add resistance and improve the power of their forehand, backhand or serve, Behm said.

LET THEM HELP YOU DO A PULL-UP

Exercise bands also provide assistance with hard-to-master exercises such as pull-ups, said Vanessa Liu, an online fitness trainer and nutritionist who uses them regularly with clients. In fact, certain bands are designed to loop around a pull-up bar for extra support.