The jumpy truth about restless leg syndrome: What causes it and how is it linked to Parkinson's disease?

For those who have difficulty falling asleep to begin with, restless leg syndrome (RLS) is like driving a nail into the coffin of constant nocturnal wakefulness.

I haven’t been diagnosed but I do experience unpleasant sensations in my legs that feel akin to RLS. The uncomfortable feeling often starts in the calf of a random leg. I can feel the charge building, like Pikachu before a big Pokemon battle, while watching TV at night.

By the time I’m in bed and about to drop off to sleep, it’s become a nervy feeling that tingles, crackles and then, zap! My leg involuntarily shoots out from under the duvet, along with any shred of sleepiness I’d had. The nervy sensation is discharged but it’ll build up again each time I begin to fall asleep. It’s like an itch you can’t scratch and the knee-jerk reaction is like a sneeze you can’t stifle.

I might be one of those unlucky few; RLS is less frequently seen in Asian populations than in the US, according to Dr Lim Li Ling, a neurologist and sleep physician from Gleneagles Hospital. “In Singapore, the prevalence has been reported to be less than 1 per cent. In my practice,” she continued, “I may see RLS patients once or twice a month.”