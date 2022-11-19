A beginner’s guide to the rowing machine – and why you should give it a row

But there is a learning curve when it comes to rowing. Proper form is critical – not only for avoiding injury, but for developing a powerful, efficient stroke and achieving a good workout.

“Rowing in some ways looks very easy, but to get the most out of it, to become efficient, is pretty difficult,” said Aquil Abdullah, a former Olympic rower and an instructor at Hydrow.

THE FORM

The most important thing to keep in mind about rowing is that while it looks like you’re yanking the handle (or oars) with your arms, most of the power comes from your legs until the very end.

“Rowing is a pushing sport, not necessarily a pulling sport,” said Neil Bergenroth, a rowing coach in Tulsa, Okla, who has a YouTube channel dedicated to teaching rowing.

A lot happens during a rowing stroke, so the movement is typically broken down into four steps: The catch, drive, finish and recovery.

1. The catch

In the catch position, the seat is slid toward the front of the machine. Your knees should be above your ankles, shins vertical. Your body is angled slightly forward, and your arms are outstretched with hands in front of your feet.

2. The drive

The drive is where most of the power and exertion come from in rowing. Keeping your core engaged, push the machine away with your feet, making contact with both the ball and heel of your foot.

“When you have your heel down, you’re able to engage your posterior chain,” or the muscles along the backside of your body, such as your calves, hamstrings and glutes, said Casey Galvanek, head coach of the United States Rowing Association’s Junior National Team system. This helps you to create more power by using more muscles, he said.

Once you’ve pushed about halfway back, with your knees bent to roughly 90 degrees, start to lean back, pivoting through your hips. You should feel your lats – the major muscles in your back – start to engage as you hold onto the handle. Lastly, drive your elbows back to pull the handle into your chest.