Here's why it’s not a good idea to keep rubbing your eyes (even though it feels so good)

It’s never a good move to over-do things. Take rubbing your eyes, for instance. Everyone does it when they feel dry, tired, itchy or irritated by allergies. And sometimes, it just feels, well, good to do it.

That’s because rubbing your eyes presses down on the eyeballs and that action can stimulate the vagus nerve, which slows down your heart rate and relieves stress.

The most common reason for rubbing your eyes is itchiness. And here’s the thing: If your eyes are persistently itchy, it could be more than just dust and pollen; you may have what the doctors call blepharitis.

“Itchiness around the eyes is often due to the over-production of oily secretions and the clogging of the oil glands on the eyelids,” explained Dr Johnson Tan, a specialist in ophthalmology and a consultant at Raffles Eye Centre.

“The oil is essential to prevent the over-evaporation of tears on the cornea surface. However, excessive oil and the clogging of the oil glands’ openings can cause inflammation and dry eyes, together with itchiness of the eyelids,” he said.