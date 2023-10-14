Heard of rucking? This full-body workout fits in a backpack

WHY RUCK?

The term “rucking” originated in the military from the word “rucksack,” or backpack. Carlos Grider, who runs the travel website A Brother Abroad, was introduced to rucking in the Marines and now incorporates it into his civilian life.

“Instead of going to a gym, I walk to the grocery store and come home with everything I need for a week on my back,” he said.

Any walking over a long period of time can build cardiovascular endurance, but rucking is a low impact way to increase strength and bone density, said Jennifer Earl-Boehm, an associate professor of rehabilitation sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

There are few large studies on rucking, but smaller ones suggest walking with a weighted backpack builds muscular endurance, stamina and strength. A 70kg person burns about 430 calories per hour jogging at a moderate pace, but can burn about 100 calories more in the same time by walking four miles an hour at a slight incline carrying a 9kg pack.

It’s possible to ruck on a treadmill, but experts say that kind of defeats the purpose. At its heart, the sport is about getting outdoors, which itself has been tied to improved cognitive function, brain activity, blood pressure, mental health and sleep.

HOW DO YOU GET STARTED?

The main piece of rucking equipment is something almost everyone has tucked away somewhere: A backpack.

“If you have anything that weighs anything in your house, put that inside the backpack and simply go for a walk. It could be books, it could be bottles of water, it could be soup cans,” said Michael Easter, who teaches journalism at the University of Las Vegas and wrote The Comfort Crisis, which helped popularise rucking.

Any sturdy and comfortable backpack Once you get serious, you can invest in a rucking-specific pack with weight plates from a company like GORUCK or 5.11 Tactical, which have handles designed for using the pack like a kettlebell or dumbbell to create a full body workout, said Grider.

For footwear, Dr Earl-Boehm recommends a shoe with cushioning in the heel. If you ruck on trails, choose a hiking or trail shoe with ankle support, along with lightweight wool socks.