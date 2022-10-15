Why does a long run sometimes send you running to the restroom?

For many runners, long or intense bouts of exercise can lead to a range of digestive issues, like stomach pain, nausea and diarrhoea.

While gut issues can happen during many endurance sports, experts say they can be especially problematic for runners and are thought to be caused, in part, by a lack of blood flow to the intestines.

Some call it runner’s gut, others refer to it as runner’s belly, runner’s trots or a number of other names. So what is runner’s gut, exactly? And what can be done to avoid it?

WHAT CAUSES RUNNER’S GUT?

During a run, when oxygen is supplied to skeletal muscles, “the blood that is supposed to be flowing to the intestines is actually going to your muscles”, said Dr Sam Wu, an exercise scientist at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.