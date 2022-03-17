You’re running and your legs suddenly develop a bad case of itchy rashes – what’s the reason for that?

You’ve got your running shoes on. Your smartwatch and playlist are cued, and off you go on the PCN path. But barely minutes into your run and your legs start to itch. It’s like hundreds of ants are crawling underneath your skin – and more are coming in.

You try to ignore the irritation by focusing on your breathing, the music, the scenery… but it is soon apparent that you have to stop and scratch. And that’s when you notice that your legs have developed welts or spots where the itch is. What is going on?

You might have what some runners already know as runner’s itch or what the doctors term exercise-induced vasculitis, said Dr Suzanne Cheng, a senior consultant with National Skin Centre. It sounds like an oxymoron but the itch appears “only after physical exercise in healthy people”, she said.

“This condition is usually painless (65 per cent), but patients can also present with a burning or painful sensation of heaviness,” Dr Cheng explained, adding that the itch and rash are typically confined to the lower limbs. The intense itch may also be experienced on the abdomen, although there are usually no rashes, she said.