What's the secret to running better? Try distraction

The study was small and involved novice female runners, but the findings suggest that the more closely runners listen to their bodies, the more draining their running can become, both physically and psychologically.

Conversely, the more runners distract themselves from what their bodies are doing as they put one foot in front of the other, the more effortless their run may feel, and the better their performance.

These findings could be useful for the many runners about to toe the line at a fall marathon or other race.

The results could have implications, too, for any of us who might wonder how to make our workouts feel as tolerable as they possibly can be.

Exercise is not always boundless fun, as most of us know from experience.

It can be physically unsettling as we begin to move and our heart rates and breathing quicken and muscles start to whinge.

It has not been altogether clear, however, how best to cope with these discomforts, so that we can stay motivated to eventually become better at our chosen sport or activity.

Many coaches and other authorities, including training partners and friends, will tell you to pay attention to what is going on inside of you, and to focus on the physics of your body, including your form and technique.