Feeling out of shape? Getting back into running is easier than you think

Try to do two to three short, easy runs per week. You could also follow a couch to 5K training plan designed for beginner runners and those who are returning after a long break. Alternatively, you may use a strategy that incorporates walking breaks into your runs.

Whichever plan you pick, be sure it has elements of strength training, stretching and resting. The point is to stay consistent and remember that you are using this time to recondition the muscles, tendons, ligaments and connective tissues in your legs, Dr Wu said.

BUILD IN IMMEDIATE REWARDS

You may think you can muscle through the first few weeks or months of running, but research suggests that motivation alone is not always enough. Pairing small, immediate rewards to a task – like watching Netflix while on the treadmill or treating yourself to an Epsom salt bath after a long trail run – can make it easier and more enjoyable to continue doing these activities.

“People repeat behaviours that they enjoy,” said Wendy Wood, a research psychologist at the University of Southern California and the author of Good Habits, Bad Habits. “If you hate running to begin with, there’s probably not much you can do to motivate yourself to repeat it.”

Short-term rewards can carry you through the days when your motivation is lagging. And they may even accelerate the formation of your new running habit.

Research shows that you can also get psychological rewards from running with a group of friends, affirmations from a coach or listening to your favourite music. Some studies have shown that people who listen to music are able to run faster, perform better and feel less exhausted.

START STRENGTH TRAINING

Strength training helps prepare your body for running again and can keep you injury free for the long haul. Many physical therapists and running experts even recommend strength training a few weeks before returning to running to build up muscle strength, increase flexibility and improve overall biomechanics.

“I think a lot of people use running to get in shape, but I would really recommend getting in shape to get back to running,” said Irene Davis, an expert on the biomechanics of running at the University of South Florida.

Runners tend to be weak in their feet and ankles, as well as their hips and glutes, Dr Davis said. To strengthen these areas, try weight lifting, yoga, calisthenics or plyometrics at least two days per week.