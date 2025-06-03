What’s actually in saliva? What can it say about your health? What are signs you should see a doctor?

Spit, drool, and more recently, hawk-tuah… all choice words associated with some rather unsavoury situations that involve saliva.

As eek-inducing as this by-product of the mouth appears to be, your oral health would be in a very different state if not for your saliva. And your body knows that – it produces one to two litres a day, and enough to fill a bathtub in a year. In fact, during your lifetime, you could produce over 23,000 litres of saliva, according to Cleveland Clinic.

But what does your spit contain that makes it essential, other than to make swallowing easier? And should you see a doctor if you can’t control your saliva or if your mouth feels as dry as the desert? Here's a look.

WHAT’S IN SALIVA AND WHAT DOES IT DO?

Saliva is made up of 99 per cent water, with the remaining 1 per cent comprising proteins, electrolytes and other substances, said Dr Ker Liang, an ENT surgeon and the medical director of Aglow ENT Centre.

Generally, your drool consists of two types of saliva: Serous saliva and mucous saliva. Serous saliva is primarily watery and contains enzymes like amylase, which aids in carbohydrate digestion. Mucous saliva is thicker and acts as a lubricant to protect your mouth and prevent tissues from sticking, such as your tongue gumming itself to the roof of your mouth.