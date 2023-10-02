Trying to cut down on salt but the food tastes bland? You can retrain your taste buds in 21 days

How often do you find food too bland for your liking, while your friends or colleagues are tucking into the exact same dish with gusto?

It’s not a figment of your imagination if food always seems to taste like the cook is stingy with the seasoning. It could be because your salt taste threshold or STT, which determines the minimum concentration of salt detectable by taste, is higher than others, explained senior dietitian Natalie Yeo from Singapore Heart Foundation. In other words, you require more salt in your food for your taste buds to detect it compared to other people.

Dining-out inconvenience aside, the more important role that your STT plays is in your health. “The STT can influence your salt appetite and possibly, be a marker for sodium intake,” said Jaclyn Reutens, a clinical and sports dietitian from Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants.