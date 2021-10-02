In the same room but doing different things? It can be a sign of a secure relationship

I texted a friend one Sunday afternoon in July: “Want to read quietly next to each other in Riverside Park?”. I was exhausted from staying out too late the night before and filled with the dread that clings to those final hours of the weekend – but I didn’t want to be alone.

“Meet there at 1?” she wrote back and I packed my backpack, excited to spend another afternoon both alone and together with a friend.

The term parallel play usually refers to young children playing independently alongside one another, but it can also be a valuable way to think about adult relationships. Mildred Parten, a sociologist, first identified the concept in her 1929 dissertation as one of six categories of group play in early childhood.

Although not a discreet developmental phase, engaging in parallel play is an important part of how toddlers learn to interact with others, share and become social beings. Think about kids quietly building their own separate towers with blocks or running around the playground without really interacting. Though they’re not engaging with each other, these children are also not playing entirely alone.