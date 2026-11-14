Are you losing muscle without knowing it? These tests can detect sarcopenia as you age

When we think about muscles, we often think about bodybuilders and avid gym bros. But muscles for the average person matter a lot as well, especially if you’re 50 years old and above.

Muscles are needed for the most basic of everyday tasks. Like getting up from a chair, climbing the stairs, or carrying your groceries home from the market – activities that you may take for granted in your early years.

But as you age, that independence can be slowly eroded by sarcopenia, otherwise known as age-related muscle loss. Your body’s ability to build and repair muscle becomes less efficient due to changes in “muscle protein synthesis, declining levels of hormones that support muscle growth, and reduced physical activity”, said Clinical Associate Professor Frederick Koh, Sengkang General Hospital’s Deputy Research Director.

As a result, your “skeletal muscles gradually reduce in size and mass as the muscle fibres shrink and are lost over time”, he said. “Additionally, fat may accumulate within and around the muscles, resulting in poorer muscle quality.”

The thing is, you can’t tell from the outside. Your body doesn’t appear any differently in shape nor circumference, “resulting in sarcopenia remaining undetected till a much later stage”, said Dr Koh.

ISN’T SARCOPENIA AN OLDER PERSON’S PROBLEM? WHO IS AT RISK?

Consider the numbers. In those aged 60 years and above, the condition is estimated to affect approximately one in three adults. However, “sarcopenia is not solely a condition of older adults”, said Dr Koh. From age 40 onwards, you’re losing up to 8 per cent of your muscle mass per decade.

If you’ve only just entered your third decade of life and thinking: I still have some ways to go before sarcopenia affects me – it actually starts where you are. Your body loses 3 to 5 per cent of your muscles per decade after the age of 30.

“Using data from the PRECISE-SG100K cohort, we observed that approximately 25 per cent of adults below 39 years old had sarcopenia.” For context, PRECISE-SG100K is a large-scale Asian population cohort dataset in Singapore that contains data from approximately 100,000 residents aged 21 to 84.

In fact, Dr Agnes Siew Ling Tey, a Volwiler associate research fellow in Clinical Science and Nutrition at Abbott Nutrition Research and Development, said that in some individuals, sarcopenia may even start in their 20s. “Some young adults may already have lower than optimal levels because of physical inactivity, inadequate good nutrition, or underlying health conditions.”