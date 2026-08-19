Can you make scars fade? Doctors explain why they form and what works – from silicone sheets to Vitamin E

WHY DO ACNE AND CHICKENPOX ALWAYS LEAVE SCARS?

In acne, “severe and prolonged inflammation – especially acne nodules and abscesses – destroys the collagen and forms fibrotic bands that tether the skin down, resulting in atrophic scars”, said Dr Cheng.

“Picking or squeezing the pustules significantly increases this damage,” said Dr Ee. (See "Common types of scars" for descriptions). “Some individuals, particularly those prone to keloids, may instead develop raised scars,” he said.

In chickenpox, severe skin inflammation is also what damages the deeper skin layers, said Dr Cheng, which results in those characteristic boxcar scars. Add scratching and potential secondary bacterial infection to the mix, and you could deepen the tissue damage and increase the likelihood of developing the characteristic pockmarks”, said Dr Ee.

DO PET SCRATCHES OR INSECT BITES CREATE SCARS?

If the wound is superficial, it should heal without scarring – regardless of a scratch, graze or bite.

But there are exceptions to this rule. When it comes to an injury on a joint, such as the knee or elbow, it can be scarring, said Dr Tan, as the wound “tends to heal at a slower pace and has a higher tendency to develop hypertrophic or keloid scars”.

If your skin reacts to an insect bite (usually superficial) and “there is intense skin dermal inflammation from insect saliva, secondary damage from skin scratching can create scarring”, said Dr Tan. “Discoloration (such as red or brown scars) and thickening such as prurigo nodules (hard and extremely itchy bumps or lumps) may develop in severe insect-bite reactions.”

As for pet scratches and bites, Dr Ee highlighted that they “carry a higher risk of infection, which prolongs inflammation, and increases the likelihood of noticeable scarring”.

IF SURGICAL CUTS LEAVE SCARS, HOW DOES PLASTIC SURGERY WORK?

It is true that any surgery will create a new scar, said Dr Cheng. Caesarean sections, for example, are bound to result in scars as they pass through the dermis.

“Caesarean scars are particularly prone to thickening because they lie across a high-tension area of the lower abdomen that experiences repeated stretching during movement," said Dr Ee. According to Dr Tan, these scars are often discoloured and can be hypertrophic or keloid in nature. Still, compared to accidental injuries, surgical incisions generally produce better scars due to “careful surgical technique, precise wound closure and sterile conditions”, said Dr Ee.

While many people turn to plastic surgery for solutions, it can't completely remove scars. "We can often make scars blend in much better with the surrounding skin," said Dr Cheng. "What we are really performing is scar revision – replacing a poor-quality scar with one that is flatter, smoother, less noticeable and easier to conceal, including with makeup."

And no, no plastic is used in plastic surgery. "The word 'plastic' comes from the Greek word 'plastikos', which means to mould or reshape," explained Dr Cheng. "The aim is to reshape tissue to improve both function and appearance by reducing tension, repositioning scars and restoring a more natural contour."