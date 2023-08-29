Checking your email? You’re probably not breathing right now – it's called 'screen apnoea'

In 2007, Linda Stone, a former Microsoft executive, realised that even though she did breathing exercises every morning, when she sat down at her laptop and opened up her inbox, it all went out the window. “I would be like, Huh, I was just breathing but I’m not breathing anymore,” she said. Her inhales and exhales became barely detectable and shallow, she noticed.

Stone decided to conduct an informal study (“dining room table science”, she called it), inviting 200 people into her home – friends, neighbours, family members – and monitoring their heart rate and breathing while they checked their email. Roughly 80 per cent of participants periodically held their breath or altered their breathing, she said. She named the phenomenon “email apnoea” and described her findings in a widely read 2008 piece in The Huffington Post.

Stone has since expanded the concept and renamed it “screen apnoea”, referring to the disruption of breathing many of us experience doing all kinds of tasks in front of a screen.

The issue has most likely worsened with our increased use of screens, said James Nestor, who examined the phenomenon in his 2020 book, Breath: The New Science Of A Lost Art.

“You have 10 different screens open. Someone’s texting you, someone’s calling you, someone’s emailing you,” he said, adding that we have not evolved to be “constantly stimulated”.