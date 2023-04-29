Secrets of a healthy breakfast, there are some important nutrients to keep in mind

Each day, an estimated 10 to 20 per cent of adults in the United States skip breakfast.

And that, nutrition experts say, may be a mistake.

Not only does a morning meal provide the fuel you need to start your day, but numerous studies have found that eating breakfast regularly is associated with a range of health benefits.

These include reduced risks for obesity, cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes; as well as improved short-term memory in adults, better school performance in children and better diet quality overall, said Kathryn Starr, a registered dietitian and associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.

“All of our meals are important; I don’t think breakfast is the most important meal,” Dr Starr said. But it “kick-starts the process for our body to function properly.”