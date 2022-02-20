Why do some people wake up at 3am for a cup of coffee? The pros and cons of 'segmented sleep'

It was only when artificial light was introduced that people began forcing themselves to sleep through the night, said A Roger Ekirch, a professor of history at Virginia Tech and the author of “The Great Sleep Transformation.”

Now that many people are making their own schedules, working from home and focusing more on self-care, there has been a return for some to the idea of a segmented sleep cycle – voluntary and, given the stress levels of the past two years, not.

So are we simply reverting to our long forgotten, natural sleep cycle? And could this be the cure for those deemed middle-of-the-night insomniacs?

WHAT IS SEGMENTED SLEEP?

Ekirch, who has studied segmented sleep for the past 35 years, said there are more than 2,000 references to it from literary sources: everything from letters to diaries to court records to newspapers, plays, novels and poetry, from Homer to Chaucer to Dickens.

“The phenomenon went by different names in different places: first and second sleep, first nap and dead sleep, evening sleep and morning sleep,” said Benjamin Reiss, a professor of English at Emory University and the author of “Wild Nights: How Taming Sleep Created Our Restless World.”

He added that rather than being a choice at the time, this was simply something that people did, as it fit agricultural and artisanal patterns of labour.

Back then, in addition to being a useful time for conceiving, the wakeful period was also believed to be a prime time for taking potions and pills and for aiding digestion (one would sleep on one side of the body during the first sleep, and then on the other side during the second sleep), Ekirch said.

There was no pressure to get to the factory floor on time, to catch a train or to send children off to school, as most work was done in or near the home, Reiss said. Sleep wasn’t governed by the clock, but by the rhythms of night and day as well as by changes in the season.

THE DOWNSIDE OF SEGMENTED SLEEP

There were negative reasons for segmented sleep as well.

“Sleeping surfaces – often a sack stuffed with grass, or if you were lucky, wool or horsehair – made it harder than it is today to sleep for a long stretch without interruption,” Reiss said.

And there were, of course, health issues. For example, “without modern dentistry, a toothache might start throbbing in the middle of the night.”

Everything changed with the Industrial Revolution, emphasising profit and productivity; the belief was that people who confined their sleep to a single interval gained an advantage. The growing prevalence of artificial lights permitted later bedtimes, leading to sleep compression.