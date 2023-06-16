Trusting Google delayed my treatment by nearly 3 months: A lesson in seeking professional medical advice

It was late last November when I finally got what many Singaporeans already had. No, not the CDC vouchers but COVID-19 for the first time. There were the typical symptoms: Sore throat, fatigue, fever, body aches and the sniffles. And true to what colleagues and friends had warned me about, the COVID-19 starter pack came with add-ons two weeks later, namely brain drain, memory lapses and a perpetual lack of energy.

Lots of coffee and some afternoon naps (I'm lucky to work from home, mostly) managed to help me function somewhat. What I didn’t expect was the perpetual sensation of phlegm at the back of my throat, which started to bother me right around January this year.

So I did what many people would do and consulted Dr Google, which described my experience as a post-nasal drip. In lay terms, that meant mucus (which I attributed to COVID-19) had been dripping from the back of the nose and accumulating inside the throat. It sounded about right because it felt like Vecna had me in a chokehold and no matter how hard I swallowed, there were still Stranger Things in there.

Off I went to the pharmacy for medicine to dislodge whatever it was in my pipe. Weeks went by. What started as a daytime inconvenience (constant throat clearing, coughing and eventual hoarseness) had now crept into the night. Between yet another cough and yet another need to clear my throat, I was fighting the constant reflex to swallow what felt like a gob of glue every minute.