The man behind senior-friendly workout videos in Hokkien, Mandarin and more

The mishmash of Mandarin, Malay, Tamil, English and dialect phrases in our local vernacular is often heard in void deck chit-chat, the wet market or when conversing with our elderly at home.

But in YouTube fitness videos?

With his boisterous “ho seh boh!” (“how are you” in Hokkien), Bronson Chan, 39, is certainly not your usual personal trainer.

Browse through his YouTube channel and you’ll see that his clips are peppered with small talk and instructions in various dialects, Mandarin and English. And depending on the guest trainers who sometimes appear in the videos with him, there are also smatterings of Malay and Tamil languages.

It is a unique niche that this married father of a seven-year-old has carved for himself since last November – and one that has endeared him to a number of ah gongs and ah mas across the island.