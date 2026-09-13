Managing 5 or more medications for an elderly family member? Here's what caregivers should know

If you’re caring for a senior, you’ll be required to plan a myriad of medications daily – from pills to topical creams, patches, eye drops, inhalers, injectables and even vitamins, herbal supplements and traditional medicines. And you’re not alone.

About one in seven seniors (or 14.5 per cent) above age 66 in Singapore takes more than five different prescription medicines each day, according to a 2019 SingHealth study involving nearly 1,500 older adults. More specifically, these folks were taking 6.3 medications a day on average.

“Polypharmacy is generally defined as the concurrent use of five or more medications by a single patient,” said Associate Professor Lita Chew, SingHealth’s group chief pharmacist – and it also includes topical, injectable and non-prescription medicines as well as supplements.

You’d be right to protest that it can’t be helped when the senior you’re caring for has one or several chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and/or heart disease.