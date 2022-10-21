Did your parents skip the sex talk with you? Experts’ tips when your child asks: ‘Where do babies come from?’

Think you know all about the birds and the bees? Here’s a pop quiz: Can a women get pregnant if she has unprotected sex during her period? If a man pulls out before ejaculation, can the woman get pregnant? Can you still catch a sexually transmitted infection if you didn’t have penetrative sex?

Surprisingly, a significant number of sexually active young adults in Singapore got the above questions wrong (if you’re wondering, the correct answer to all is “yes”). This was from an August 2022 Durex survey that involved 400 young people in Singapore aged 18 to 29.

Of the lot, the 51 per cent that said they were sexually active (they engaged in sex as often as every few months to every day) were more likely to have misconceptions about sex.

Case in point: The survey further found that 20 per cent of these respondents believed that pregnancy can be avoided if a woman has sex standing up as gravity will prevent the sperm from travelling upwards.