Should you really have bought that in the sale? Here's what to do when buyer's remorse hits

The limited edition SpongeBob Funko Pop was calling to Jason Grioua.

Grioua had just graduated from college and decided to splurge on a few collectible figurines, inspired by characters from television shows and video games.

He spent about US$100 (S$136) this summer on that SpongeBob SquarePants and figures of a few other characters he likes, including one from an anime show and another from his favourite video game, Overwatch.

But then the second thoughts crept in. He was feeling uncertain about the economy, and gas prices, along with prices for nearly everything else, were going up. Before long, Grioua, 23 and a news writer at WSVN 7News in Miami, was regretting the outlay.

“Every dollar would help right now knowing that I could instead put it toward savings or my Roth IRA,” he said. “Long term, inflation has definitely made me have a bit of a buyer’s remorse on items that are not exactly essential.”

Not exactly essential could describe many of the purchases taking up space in our closets or on our credit card statements. But at a time when inflation is still nagging, some analysts are predicting at least a mild recession next year, and holiday shopping is in full swing – it’s prime season for buyer’s remorse.

Data from Bank of America showed spending on credit and debit cards was up 4 per cent in November compared with a year earlier. The average credit card balance among US users of Credit Karma, a credit score tracking service, is up 20 per cent, and consumers’ credit scores have fallen by about 12 points since March, when the Federal Reserve first started raising interest rates, according to data from the company. The central bank raised them again by half a percentage point Wednesday.

Inflation has been a worry, but business was brisk on Black Friday, with eager shoppers lining up outside stores to snag deals. Despite Americans’ anxieties about the economy, Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales, estimated that online spending this holiday season would increase by 2.5 per cent compared with last year’s.

Jamie Wagner, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha and the director of its centre for economic education, urged consumers to try to think ahead.

“Whenever you make a purchase that’s unplanned, lots of things can happen,” she said. “It takes away some of your choices in the future.”

