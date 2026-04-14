Not snoring but you could still be at risk: What to know about ‘silent sleep apnoea'

You’ll know that your bed partner has obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) because they sound like they’re fending off a Brazilian jiujitsu opponent’s chokehold during sleep – a mixed track of snoring and repeated gasping – caused by the sleeper’s throat muscles relaxing and partially blocking the airway.

OSA sufferers also tend to wake frequently at night to urinate. The oxygen and sleep deprivation can increase levels of hormones that promote sodium and water excretion as well as lower the kidneys’ ability to conserve water. With so much going on at night, it is no wonder that patients are also plagued by excessive sleepiness and morning headaches in the day.

But what if you don’t hear any snoring at all? You could still have OSA or other forms of sleep apnoea such as central sleep apnoea, where the brain fails to signal your muscles to breathe. These silent forms of sleep apnoea can just as well lead to daytime sleepiness, morning headaches and frequent nightly trips to the bathroom the way OSA does.

“The term ’silent sleep apnoea’ has been bandied about colloquially to describe a condition that does not manifest with the typical symptoms, with loud disruptive snoring being the most obvious and disruptive,” said Dr Crystal Cheong, a senior consultant with National University Hospital’s Department of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery (ENT).

Dr Shaun Loh, an ENT surgeon from Gleneagles Hospital, agreed that there is no formal medical diagnosis as “silent sleep apnoea” but highlighted that a significant number of patients do not snore, feel that they sleep fairly well, and function reasonably well in the day.

“Yet, they have moderate to severe sleep apnoea,” he said. “These patients, who do not fit the typical profile, are often missed and therefore termed as ‘silent sleep apnoeics’.”

WHY SHOULD YOU WATCH FOR IT?

While you may have a quieter night’s sleep, your sleep buddy may literally be fighting for their lives.

The silent form is characterised by intervals of zero airflow, whereas in OSA, there are still periods of partial airflow, explained Singapore General Hospital’s associate consultant Dr Adele Ng from Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery. “There is no snoring as there is a complete cessation of airflow due to the complete collapse of the upper airway,” she said. “In a way, this makes the silent form more serious.”