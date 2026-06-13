Puppies, ponies and Pilates: I tried some of Singapore’s most unconventional fitness classes

Dog lovers, I can attest that this will be a true haven for you. It’s a simple concept: a Pilates class where golden retrievers – ranging from puppies to full-grown dogs – freely roam around the studio as participants attempt to work out. "Attempt" is the keyword here, because it takes just one to be merely in your vicinity for all concentration to shatter. In fact, the hope of a dog running into my arms prevented any focus at all.

Hosted as pop-ups by Pilates & Paws in partnership with Golden Paws pet shop and the Gravity by Noir studio, each session begins with a 45-minute beginner-friendly Pilates class that guarantees a burn if you don’t give in to the distraction. Sanitising hands upon entry, participants head to their preferred mats which are neatly laid out, each with a weight and a phone stand for those who’d like to film.

The dogs are then released as they dash about the room or find a comfortable spot for their nap. Truth be told, the adorable creatures had more of my attention than the instructor. I’d abandon every pose the second I locked eyes with any puppy in hopes to catch them in my arms if our moment of eye contact meant anything to them. More often than not, I’d sigh in resignation and pick the weight back up.

After the Pilates, however, as each participant was served a refreshing glass of apple juice as a post-workout treat, was when the real deal truly began – puppy politics. He who held the treat held the power to lure a dog into an embrace. This is when 30 minutes of free play with the puppies begins.