Are six-pack abs a real sign of fitness? Here’s why just doing sit-ups and crunches won’t cut it

We’re pretty hard on how our tummy looks, aren’t we? Too protruding, too saggy, too wrinkly… it’s always doing too much and not in the way we want. Six-pack abs? Nah bruh, it’s giving one big, united parcel of abdominal fat instead. But why are we so obsessed with abs ripped enough to scrub clothes on in the first place?

“My personal opinion would be that ‘six-pack abs’ is visually appealing, and it’s often seen as a sign of a strong and fit individual with a well-maintained physique,” commented Dr Nicholas Leong, an associate consultant sports physician with Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

“The entertainment industry, mainstream media and social media also tend to promote the idea that ‘six-pack abs’ represents physical attractiveness, and this can be seen on movie stars with this physique in leading roles on the big screen,” he added.

If you’re a gym-goer, torching belly fat would most certainly top your list of fitness goals. But really, are ripped abs a hallmark of fitness? We find out.