Why being skinny doesn’t always mean you’re healthy: ‘Skinny fat’, dirty bulking and ‘big-boned’ explained

We’ve always associated health with looking a certain way – thin. It’s an easy link to make when we’ve been told that obesity is a major risk factor for over 200 metabolically linked diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, hypertension, fatty liver disease and certain cancers.

But optimal health can – and does – exist in a wide spectrum of body shapes and sizes. From the powerful physiques of weightlifters to the lean figures of yoga practitioners, health is not only for those with a Victoria’s Secret model’s proportions. In fact, being slender doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve aced your health report card. (More on that in a while.)

A key indicator of good health is not the size you wear but what your health report says for markers like cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Even doctors would prescribe embracing body positivity, that is, accepting all body types, regardless of size and shape.

“Body positivity only becomes problematic when it justifies declining health,” said Dr Lim Wee Peng, Parkway Shenton’s medical director. “Reconsider body positivity when excess weight limits your mobility, causes pain or leads to abnormal blood tests. Ultimately, it’s about adding years to your life and life to your years.”

That means not using body positivity to disregard excess weight that contributes to conditions such as Type 2 diabetes. Or conversely, deliberately gaining mass to suit your fitness goals. Here’s a look at how certain actions to change or maintain your physique can affect your health.

SKINNY FAT

Friends and colleagues envy how easily you can slip into size S clothes. On top of that, your weighing machine and calculated body mass index are looking good, too. But at your last health check, your doctor warned you about your high risk for diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease. Just what is going on?

You may be “skinny fat” or what’s medically known as normal weight obesity (NWO). It is characterised by having a high body fat percentage (despite having a normal BMI), low muscle mass and ‘weak’ bones.

“NWO is dangerous because visceral fat (that is, fat stored around internal organs) triggers chronic inflammation and insulin resistance,” said Dr Yee Szemen, who heads Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s Division of Endocrinology.

“These individuals are unknowingly exposed to Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, dyslipidaemia (an abnormal level of cholesterol or fat in the blood), and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (liver fat accumulation, formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease).”