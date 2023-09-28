COVID-19 can disrupt your sleep even after you've recovered – here’s how to deal with it

WHY COVID AFFECTS SLEEP

One theory is based in biology: In some people with COVID-19 infections, the virus may be able to get into the hypothalamus – a key part of the brain for regulating sleep, said Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. Any area of the body that the virus enters, it can inflame, he said; any part that gets inflamed tends to function less well.

This means that even if people linger in bed for eight hours, they may not be getting deep, restorative sleep, Dr Al-Aly said.

The psychological strain that comes with having COVID-19 can also disrupt sleep, Dr Chin-Hong said. People can feel anxious in isolation, which can leave them restless and unable to sleep soundly.

And then there are the physical effects of the sickness: The symptoms can keep you up.

Conversely, some people end up sleeping for long stretches when they have COVID, Dr Al-Aly said, as the body conserves energy while it fights off the infection.

“The whole circadian rhythm, the whole equilibrium of the body,” he said, “is really disturbed in the acute phase.”