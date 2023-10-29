You snooze, you… win? New study suggests hitting that alarm button may not be all that bad

Just how bad is it, really, to smash the snooze button when your alarm blares? What about doing it a second time, or a third?

New research out of Sweden suggests that it may not be as detrimental to your sleep as it seems, though some sleep experts still advise against it.

Across two studies, researchers set out to examine the effects of snoozing, or using intermittent alarms, to postpone finally dragging yourself out of bed.

They started by surveying over 1,700 people about their sleep habits and found that nearly 70 per cent of them routinely hit the snooze button. The subjects mostly did so because they felt too tired to wake up, though 17 per cent said they snoozed because “it feels good.”