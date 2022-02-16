Is your mind racing just before bedtime? Here’s how to calm it down for a good night’s sleep

It’s time to sleep but there you are in bed, with eyes wide open and a brain filled with a myriad thoughts. You might have had a particularly busy day earlier on and your head is still buzzing. Perhaps you had a disagreement with someone at home and the unsettled feeling is keeping you up.

Or you could have spent the whole day (and night) Netflixing on the couch – and now, you’re as mentally edgy as the zombies in your latest K-drama fix. Sometimes, your brain might, on a whim, pull out an embarrassing memory from way back in school.

Whatever your thoughts are, there’s one commonality: We tend to ruminate just when it’s time for bed. But why is that?

According to experts, your brain is constantly collecting new information all day long. The lull period before you drift off to sleep is when your brain has the opportunity to process the information, said Prof Michael Breus, a clinical psychologist in Manhattan Beach, California, on the Everyday Health website. “And all of that information, including your worries, comes flying through the door.”