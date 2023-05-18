Many teens are struggling with insomnia – experts offer tips on getting a good night’s sleep

CONSIDER A HARM REDUCTION APPROACH TO SCREENS

“We have truckloads of research showing how destructive technology is to sleep,” said Lisa Damour, a clinical psychologist and the author of The Emotional Lives Of Teenagers. She is adamant that no one – adults included – should have a phone in their bedroom at night. Dr Damour urged parents to set that rule early on: “At the time that a child is asking for a phone, they will agree to anything,” she chuckled. “Parents should not squander the massive leverage they have.”

But if that’s not feasible, there are ways to lessen the damage of nighttime screen use.

Passive use, like watching a show, is better than active use, like texting or gaming, said Dave Anderson, a clinical psychologist with the Child Mind Institute. What a teen watches and what they watch it on matters, too: For instance, a sitcom is better than a suspenseful show, he said. And it is preferable to watch on a small screen rather than a 60-inch TV, which emits more blue light.

“Exposure to light, particularly blue light, suppresses the release of melatonin,” Dr Owens said. “And teenagers are even more sensitive to that suppression of melatonin.”

If teens are going to be looking at a computer or another device late into the evening, Dr Owens recommends giving them a pair of blue-light blocking glasses or having them use an app to curb blue light exposure. “It doesn’t reduce the cognitive stimulation of doing homework at 10.30 at night,” she said. “But it does help somewhat.”

BE MINDFUL OF MELATONIN

Experts largely discourage the use of melatonin to help teens sleep. The AAP says it should only be given to kids after a discussion with their paediatrician. The group says that further research is needed, particularly into long-term use, as there are questions about how it might affect growth and development, especially during puberty.

“It’s definitely something that you need to talk to a health care provider about to really understand dosing and timing,” Dr Malhotra said, adding that there is very little regulation of melatonin. “It’s just a lot more complex than I think people realise.”

ENCOURAGE “STRATEGIC NAPPING”, BUT BE WARY OF THE WEEKEND CATCH-UP

Teens are notorious for wanting to sleep late on the weekends, but experts warn it can hamper weekday sleep. “Come Sunday night, they haven’t been awake long enough to fall asleep at a reasonable time in order to get up for school on Monday morning, and the whole thing just kind of gets out of control,” Dr Owens said.

She and Dr Damour said it’s okay for teens to experiment with sleeping in a little, but families should keep a close eye on whether it’s having a downstream effect on their weekday rest.

While naps cannot entirely make up for a bad night’s sleep (or a bad stretch of sleep), Dr Owens said she is a “relative fan” of “strategic napping” to help teens recharge. By that, she means a nap of 30 minutes or less, ideally at some point between 3pm and 5pm, when there is a natural lull in a teen’s circadian rhythm.