Have trouble sleeping? Why grown-ups are turning to bedtime story apps for help

Around 10pm, Lindsay Colford settles into bed with the dulcet drawl of Matthew McConaughey, who is about to take her on an audio journey through the cosmos until she falls asleep.

Some nights, the sound of Harry Styles delicately reciting a bedtime poem echoes off the walls. And on other nights, Rege-Jean Page calmly narrates a story about an English prince.

Colford, 39, an executive assistant from Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is not alone. Thousands of other adults are sleeping with storytellers, both famous and not. In our never-ending quest to get a good night’s sleep, bedtime stories are the latest weapon in the arsenal.

No longer just for children, bedtime stories are a key part of many mindfulness and meditation apps, which boomed in popularity throughout the pandemic. It doesn’t end there. The internet is rife with bedtime stories for adults, and plenty of tailored sleep story podcasts, like Get Sleepy and Sleep With Me, exist.