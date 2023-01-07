Are you suffering from shoulder pain? Manage your aches with these smart exercise habits

Over hundreds of thousands of years of evolution, the human shoulder has undergone dramatic changes to make it more versatile – allowing our arms to reach over our heads, behind our backs and swing in full circles. But it also became much more prone to injury.

At any given moment, an estimated one in four people struggle with shoulder pain. For some, an ache might only mildly interfere with their golf game; others, however, may struggle to get dressed in the morning.

“The other big thing people complain about with the shoulder is pain at night,” said Dr Drew Lansdown, an assistant professor in the orthopedic surgery department at the University of California, San Francisco. “It keeps you from sleep because you can’t find a comfortable position – can’t lie on that side, can’t lie on the other side.”

While some injuries happen suddenly and traumatically, damage usually occurs over time. The ball-and-socket joint of the shoulder is secured by the four muscles and tendons of the rotator cuff, which can become irritated, torn or overstretched. The labrum – a cup of cartilage surrounding them – may also tear.

Small fluid-filled sacs called bursa, which normally cushion the joint, may instead swell and ache. Often, you’ll have more than one problem at time, and it may not be clear exactly what’s causing your pain, said Lori Michener, a physical therapist and researcher at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.