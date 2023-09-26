Here's what social media does to a teenager's brain

What we know is that the brain matures from back to front, a process that starts in infancy and continues into adulthood, Dr Jensen explained. And during adolescence, there is a particular flurry of activity in the middle part of the brain, which is associated with rewards and social feedback.

“Areas that have to do with peers, peer pressure, impulsivity and emotion are very, very, very active,” Dr Jensen said.

Mitch Prinstein, the chief science officer at the American Psychological Association, said that “other than the first year of life, this is the most significant and important change that happens in our brains in our entire lives”.

In scientific terms, what is happening has to do with synapses (the connections that allow neurons to send and receive signals), which grow stronger, while connections that are no longer needed are pruned. (It’s “use it or lose it”, Dr Jensen explained.)

At the same time, the long-distance connections between brain cells in various parts of the brain are becoming insulated in a fatty substance known as myelin, which allows for messages to travel through the brain much more efficiently than they did before. That “myelination” process is not complete until the mid- to late 20s, Dr Jensen said. That means that during adolescence, signals do not always travel through the brain rapidly enough to help kids regulate their emotions and impulses, she explained.

Likewise, the prefrontal cortex – which sits behind the forehead, and which is responsible for tasks like weighing consequences and planning – is still maturing in the teenage years.

“The adolescent brain is kind of like a car that – when it comes to the desire for social feedback – has a hypersensitive gas pedal, with relatively low-functioning brakes,” said Dr Prinstein, who testified before the US Senate on the subject in early 2023. “The brain’s inhibition centre that says, ‘Maybe don’t follow every single drive and instinct you have’” isn’t fully developed, he said.

While researchers know much more about adolescent brain development now than they did a decade ago, Dr Prinstein said, proving any kind of causal connection between social media use and poor mental health outcomes is difficult. Reviews of the existing studies on social media and well-being have found them to be inconclusive or inconsistent.