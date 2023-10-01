Teens and social media: What advice do young people have for fellow teens and their worried parents?

3. Ask yourself: Who are you posting for?

Four of five teenagers in the United States said that what they see on social media makes them feel more connected to what’s going on in their friends’ lives, according to Pew Research Center. That’s how Ella Moyer, 17, from Scottsdale, Arizona, approaches Instagram: “It’s a memory box for you,” she said, a highlight reel of fun moments to share with friends and family, like photos from her prom night. “Every time I open my phone, I don’t see perfect celebrities,” she said. “I just see my friends.”

4. Put down your phone and go outside!

Studies have found that spending more time outdoors, even as little as two hours a week, can make us healthier and happier. Rosalina Pinkhasova, 14, spent a lot of time this summer in the new inflatable pool her family set up in their backyard in Fresh Meadows, Queens. “Sometimes I like to put alarms on to tell me when to stop being on my phone,” she said.

Noor Rauf, 14, from Astoria, Queens, and her friends have instituted a “phones down” rule when one of them has something important to share. “Sometimes we just sit there and we don’t feel like talking, so we’ll be on our phones,” she said. “But if we really want to talk about something, everyone’s off their phones.”

5. Bed is for dreaming, not scrolling

There’s one piece of wisdom that many teens and adults agree on: Having a phone in your bedroom overnight can make it hard to get a good night’s sleep. And nearly a quarter of teens struggle with insomnia. Noor Rauf, 14, from Astoria, Queens, recommends silencing phone notifications and keeping the device out of reach. She keeps hers in a laptop case on her desk. “It’s not far,” she said. “But at least off my bed, you know?”

Ella, from Arizona, is required to give her parents her phone at night. At first it was frustrating. “I always cursed, ‘Oh my god, my parents take my phone. It’s so annoying!’” she said. But now she doesn’t mind – she uses the time to catch up on homework without distractions, and she says it has helped her with time management.