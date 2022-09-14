Do you get itchy, swollen, red rashes when you’re outside? You may have a case of 'sun allergy'

So, there you are, exploring one of the island’s green corridors, chilling on the beach, or maybe just doing a quick coffee run in the afternoon sun – and your skin starts to develop wheals or swollen, red rashes.

It’s just a slight sunburn, you think, although the textured patches are uncharacteristic of too much UV exposure. But soon, they begin to sting, itch and burn. What is going on?

It could be solar urticaria or what is known as sun allergy. Occasionally, the wheals can blister and become crusty, said Dr Eileen Tan, a dermatologist at Eileen Tan Skin Clinic & Associates. “They usually appear within minutes of sun exposure,” she said, adding that the disease usually manifests in those in their mid-30s and is more prominent among females.

The term “urticaria” refers to the hives or itchy, raised red areas on the skin caused by a reaction to certain foods, drugs, infections, stress – and in the situation of solar urticaria, UV rays.

Solar urticaria is rare, according to Dr Eugene Tan, a senior consultant at the National Skin Centre. “It is estimated to comprise approximately 0.5 per cent of all cases of urticaria. On average, I see one patient with solar urticaria every two months.” Dr Eileen Tan agrees. “In my experience, solar urticaria is uncommon. I see maybe three to five cases per year.”