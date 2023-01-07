Start the year strong: Here are 12 workouts to try in 2023

— BATTLE ROPES: Want to make a little noise? Try battle ropes. That’s right, those heavy ropes in the corner of the gym that look like they were dragged in from a pier provide a great full body workout while avoiding injury. Jesse Grund, a personal trainer in Orlando, Fla, told The Times: “If I was on a deserted island and I could only pick one piece of exercise equipment, I’d take the battle rope.”

Just attach them to the floor, grab the ends and start moving them up and down or side to side to create waves in the ropes. Not only will you build strength in your arms, you can get a solid cardio workout at the same time.

— PILATES: We all have that neighbour, cousin or co-worker who just can’t stop talking about Pilates. We get it, you really like your instructor. But how healthy is it really? Is it actually as good for you as devotees say? Yes, it turns out, it really is.

While it is especially beneficial for pregnant and postpartum women or those recovering from injury, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who couldn’t benefit from doing Pilates once or twice a week. It’s possible to do through online videos, but better to start with an instructor whom you trust. And while most classes involve some form of wooden contraption, you don’t need one to get into it.