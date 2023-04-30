Strep is on the rise. Here’s how to minimise your risk

The list of potential culprits for a sore throat just seems to get longer – COVID-19, colds and now allergy season. But a particularly painful case could also point to strep throat. Cases of strep throat have increased and become more severe over the past year, said Dr Sara Siddiqui, a clinical assistant professor and paediatrician at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone Medical Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, rates of a severe form called invasive Group A strep – in which bacteria spread beyond the throat and enter other areas like the bloodstream – have increased over the past year.

It’s easy to confuse strep with other illnesses, and people often delay getting care.

“People say, ‘Oh, I’ll grin and bear it, I’ll grin and bear it,’” said Dr Anna Butrymowicz, an assistant professor of otolaryngology at the University of California, San Francisco. But it’s critical to get a quick, accurate diagnosis so that you can start treating the infection and avoid spreading it.