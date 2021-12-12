Stress and Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Are my stomach problems really just all in my head?

The New Mexican desert unrolled on either side of the highway like a canvas spangled at intervals by the smallest of towns. I was on a road trip with my 20-year-old son from our home in Los Angeles to his college in Michigan. Eli, trying to be patient, plowed down I-40 as daylight dimmed and I scrolled through my phone searching for a restaurant or dish that would not cause me pain. After years of carefully navigating dinners out and meals in, it had finally happened: There was nowhere I could eat.

“I’m so sorry, honey,” I said. “I feel really, really bad.” And I did. I was on the verge of tears, as much out of self-pity and shame as any maternal concern.

Eli shook his head. “It’s OK, Mum. It’s not your fault.”

But it was. Because of me – or, to be precise, my digestive system – we would not eat until we reached Amarillo, Texas, at 10 pm, and bought frozen food from a grocery store near our Airbnb.