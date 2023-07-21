Being stressed out can lead to hair loss – here’s what you can do about it

Have you been having a really hard time at work lately and have notice your hair is thinning and clumping in the shower? Stress and hair loss could very well be connected.

Healthy people shed around 50 to 100 strands of hair each day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. But if you’re losing more than that, it could be a sign of a condition called telogen effluvium, or excessive hair shedding.

And telogen effluvium can certainly be induced by stress, said Dr Antonella Tosti, a dermatologist who treats hair loss at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Experts don’t know exactly how common telogen effluvium is, in part because many people are not diagnosed with it. But women may be more likely to experience it than men, as it can be set off by pregnancy-related changes in the body, said Dr. Angela Lamb, a dermatologist at Mount Sinai in New York City.

This excess hair shedding can involve the loss of “up to a third of your hair volume,” she added. But the good news is that it is usually temporary.