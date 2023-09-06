Stretching, massages, handheld gadgets: What works better to relieve muscle stiffness and aches?

We all know how a good stretch feels. Just try it on for size right now: Raise both arms above your head, reach up and feel the stretch in your upper body. It feels even better if you’ve been stuck in the same position for a while, like if you’ve been at your desk the whole morning.

As it turns out, stretching isn’t only something you do before and after exercise to minimise injuries and reduce lactic acid levels in your muscles. It is also important to restore blood circulation to the muscles and lengthen them after a period of immobility, said Xu Weijie, a senior physiotherapist from Core Concepts.

That’s because staying in a static position shortens some of your muscles and blood circulation is decreased at the area, he said. Less blood means that less electrolytes and oxygen are reaching those affected muscles, which makes it “more difficult for them to elongate or relax, thus, creating the sensation of tension and stiffness”.

WHY DO MY MUSCLES FEEL STIFF EASILY AS I GET OLDER?

“As we get older, we often develop habits (such as a sedentary lifestyle) that can lead to muscle stiffness,” said Andrew Lau, the founder of Rodandac, an in-home mobile personal training company.