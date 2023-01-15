Do you really need to stretch to feel less sore and be less prone to injury?

And, Dr Behm said, stretching can slightly fatigue your muscles and tendons, so if you stretch your quads and glutes before you do squats, for example, that may actually hinder your workout.

Many people stretch before working out to reduce their risk of injury, but there’s a lot of conflicting evidence on that topic as well, Dr Behm said.

For instance, he and his colleagues found in a 2021 review that while static stretching before exercise didn’t always decrease the risk of injury, it did reduce muscle and tendon injuries when done before exercises requiring agility and explosive movements, like sprinting, jumping or pivoting.

Ideal preparation for exercise comes in two steps, said Eduardo De Souza, an associate professor of health sciences and human performance at the University of Tampa.

First, you should raise your body temperature with a warm-up – light jogging, jump rope or light cycling, for example. “And then you do a rehearsal of the movements for what comes next.”

That means dynamic movements that stretch your muscles’ full range of motion – think walking lunges or arm circles.

WHAT ABOUT STRETCHING AFTER A WORKOUT?

Many people stretch after a workout because they think it will aid their recovery and minimise soreness, Dr Behm said. But “the literature is very mixed on that”, too, Dr Smith added.

When it comes to stretching after lifting weights to prevent muscle soreness, for example, “there have been studies that have shown a positive benefit and studies that have shown no benefit”, she said.

Likewise, in a 2021 review, researchers found no evidence that static stretching after a workout sped recovery (or did anything useful at all). That said, Dr Smith hasn’t seen any evidence that stretching as part of a cool down after a workout is harmful.

In another 2021 review, Dr Behm and his team found that stretching to minimise soreness only works if you have a consistent stretching routine, separate from other workouts, that you did regularly before you started doing strenuous exercise. These stretches should last for 30 to 60 seconds for each muscle group, and be performed at least twice a week.