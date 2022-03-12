Suffering from back pain? Here's how simple exercises may save your lower back

Acute back pain is often the result of pulling or straining a muscle while trying a movement that requires a muscle that has become weak or stiff. If this muscle can’t provide the needed force, then the pressure shifts to the spine in a way that leads to pain.

Developing core strength, flexibility and muscular control can help you avoid these pulled or strained muscles.

EXERCISE STRENGTHENS THE SPINE.

The simplest way to strengthen your spine is to move regularly throughout the day, in whatever capacity works for you. This might mean increasing your daily steps, taking short walks during the workday or prioritising a slightly longer walk in the morning or evening.

People who are physically active tend to have lower rates of back pain, and a recent meta-analysis of 25 studies found that the most effective way to prevent lower back pain from recurring was regular exercise, preferably combined with some form of physical education.

“Exercise doesn’t cure everybody, but on average, it’s an effective intervention,” said Mark Hancock, a professor of physiotherapy at Macquarie University and one of the authors of the study. There is no single type of exercise that has been shown to be effective, he said. “If you are doing a variety of exercises, then you are likely getting all the things you need,” he said, adding, “It’s just like your diet.”

Physical activity also strengthens the bones and cartilage of the spine, protecting against age-related degeneration, and increases blood flow to cartilage discs in the spine that don’t receive a lot of blood supply, Shah said.

If you have time, try some fast walking or jogging. A number of studies suggest that runners have thicker, healthier cartilage discs in their spine than people who aren’t active.

WORK THE NEGLECTED DEEP CORE MUSCLES.

Working the core is crucial to avoiding future back pain, but that doesn’t mean shredding your abs to look like Chris Hemsworth. Popular core-strengthening exercises, such as crunches or situps, primarily work the larger, exterior muscles, while neglecting the deeper muscles.

For instance, the transverse abdominis is a delicate sheetlike deep muscle that wraps the midsection like a corset. There is also the multifidus, a muscle that lines the spine, with a number of extensions that wrap each individual vertebra, similar to the way a bicycle chain wraps the sprocket.

“It doesn’t take that much effort to activate these deep muscles, but they are neglected because you can’t see them” when you are at the beach, said Femi Betiku, a physical therapist at the New Jersey Center of Physical Therapy who specialises in treating lower back pain. People with six-packs can still have lower back pain, he added, if they are working only the stronger, outer muscles.

The deeper muscles get engaged during movements requiring more control than raw power. One way to activate your deep core muscles is by doing planks, whether it’s a regular plank, a side plank or some of the many other variations.

If holding a regular plank is uncomfortable, start with your knees on the ground, then progress to balancing on your toes.

Shah also suggested squats, push-ups and bridges. To build and maintain core strength, he recommends two to three sessions of dedicated core work a week. “This is a lifestyle change,” he said.

There are also sports and physical activities that require light contraction of the core, such as kayaking, cycling, dancing, barre classes, boxing, rock climbing and swimming. Any activity that requires a certain level of control over the midsection will help activate and engage those deeper muscles.